Take note of this Trade Activity: Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

At the end of the latest market close, Denny’s Corporation (DENN) was valued at $9.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.14 while reaching the peak value of $9.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.04. The stock current value is $9.57.Recently in News on July 20, 2022, Denny’s Corporation Completes Acquisition of Keke’s Breakfast Café. Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Keke’s Breakfast Café from K2 Restaurants, Inc. together with other sellers and principals party thereto. Denny’s acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of the franchise business, Keke’s Breakfast Café, along with eight restaurants owned and operated by the sellers. The purchase price of $82.5 million was settled by utilizing cash on hand as well as funds from the company’s revolving credit facility. You can read further details here

Denny’s Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.97 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $8.46 for the same time period, recorded on 06/24/22.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) full year performance was -34.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denny’s Corporation shares are logging -45.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.46 and $17.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2785861 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denny’s Corporation (DENN) recorded performance in the market was -40.19%, having the revenues showcasing -25.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 599.46M, as it employees total of 3300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Denny’s Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.26, with a change in the price was noted -5.53. In a similar fashion, Denny’s Corporation posted a movement of -36.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 661,998 in trading volumes.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Denny’s Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Denny’s Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.41%, alongside a downfall of -34.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.70% during last recorded quarter.