Q&K International Group Limited (QK): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Q&K International Group Limited (QK) was valued at $1.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.42 while reaching the peak value of $1.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.40. The stock current value is $2.26.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, Q&K Announces Issuance of Shares to CB Holders and Certain Lender. Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, announced today that the Company and the holders (the “CB Holders”) of its convertible note dated July 29, 2020 (the “2020 CB”) entered into certain amendments dated May 25, 2022 (the “Amendments”) to the 2020 CB and related transaction documents. Pursuant to the Amendments, the conversion price of the 2020 CB was adjusted to being the price calculated as seventy five percent (75%) of the 15-Trading Day average closing price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADS”), each representing 150 class A ordinary shares of the Company, as of May 13, 2022 (the “Conversion Price”). Also pursuant to the Amendments, all of the issued and outstanding warrants previously issued to the CB Holders in connection with the 2020 CB are deemed to have expired and the Company will have no further obligation to issue additional warrants to the CB Holders in connection with the 2020 CB. You can read further details here

Q&K International Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.6010 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) full year performance was -65.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Q&K International Group Limited shares are logging -66.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 276.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1409844 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) recorded performance in the market was -32.60%, having the revenues showcasing 112.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.88M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Specialists analysis on Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Q&K International Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3431, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, Q&K International Group Limited posted a movement of +84.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 281,431 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.89%, alongside a downfall of -65.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 112.50% during last recorded quarter.