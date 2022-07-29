Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), which is $7.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.67 after opening rate of $7.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.495 before closing at $7.65.Recently in News on July 11, 2022, Prospect Capital Corporation Announces More Than $800 Million in Aggregate Preferred Issuance, Including Over $100 Million Raised in Recent Semi-Monthly Closing. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today that Prospect raised over $100 million in aggregate liquidation preference in its most recent early July 2022 semi-monthly closing of its ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock being raised in the private wealth, institutional, and Registered Investment Advisor channels. Approximately $687 million has been sold in this offering to date, with approximately $813 million now available for sale after Prospect increased the size of this offering from $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion on June 9, 2022. You can read further details here

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.95 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $6.66 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was -6.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -15.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.66 and $9.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 579018 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was -9.04%, having the revenues showcasing -2.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.98B.

The Analysts eye on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.70, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of -2.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,635,778 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Prospect Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.38%, alongside a downfall of -6.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.42% during last recorded quarter.