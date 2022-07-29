Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) was valued at $2.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.79 while reaching the peak value of $2.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.42. The stock current value is $2.56.Recently in News on July 7, 2022, Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call for Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call. You can read further details here

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.10 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was -1.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging -68.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 222.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $8.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 554607 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was 156.00%, having the revenues showcasing -4.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.67M, as it employees total of 944 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.98, with a change in the price was noted +0.76. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of +42.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,943,504 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nine Energy Service Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 156.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.17%, alongside a downfall of -1.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.12% during last recorded quarter.