Here is why Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recent weekly performance of -6.08% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) was valued at $10.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.20 while reaching the peak value of $11.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.20. The stock current value is $11.12.Recently in News on July 19, 2022, Aehr Receives $12.8 Million in Follow-on Orders for Multiple FOX-XP™ Systems and WaferPak™ Contactors to Support Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Devices for Electric Vehicles. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received $12.8 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems, a FOX™ high volume production WaferPak Aligner, and a small number of FOX WaferPak full wafer contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market. The WaferPaks in these orders are to be used with previously shipped FOX-XP systems and Aehr expects significant subsequent orders for WaferPaks needed for the system orders announced today. You can read further details here

Aehr Test Systems had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.70 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.71 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) full year performance was 99.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aehr Test Systems shares are logging -58.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.03 and $27.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1110667 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recorded performance in the market was -54.01%, having the revenues showcasing 47.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 316.81M, as it employees total of 79 workers.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.88, with a change in the price was noted -1.92. In a similar fashion, Aehr Test Systems posted a movement of -14.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 568,191 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aehr Test Systems, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.72%, alongside a boost of 99.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.87% during last recorded quarter.