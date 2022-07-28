Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is priced at $0.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.584 and reached a high price of $0.6078, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.60. The stock touched a low price of $0.542.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, Ensysce Biosciences Announces Positive Bioequivalence (BE) Study Data of Novel “TAAP” Opioid PF614 and Provides Timing of Corporate Update Call. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, announced today the data from the Part B, Bioequivalence (BE) arm of the PF614-102 study examining the Company’s novel Trypsin-Activated Abuse-Protected (TAAP) Opioid, PF614. You can read further details here

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.0400 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) full year performance was -91.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -92.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $7.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 518952 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) recorded performance in the market was -88.27%, having the revenues showcasing -46.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.56M.

The Analysts eye on Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8115, with a change in the price was noted -0.58. In a similar fashion, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -51.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,135,161 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENSC is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical rundown of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.10%, alongside a downfall of -91.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -10.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.97% during last recorded quarter.