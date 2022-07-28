Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) was valued at $0.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6555 while reaching the peak value of $0.688 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5522. The stock current value is $0.60.Recently in News on June 15, 2022, Elys Game Technology Announces Closing of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the closing of the previously announced registered direct offering with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,166,227 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price of $0.9475 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) in a registered direct offering. You can read further details here

Elys Game Technology Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4711 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.5522 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/22.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) full year performance was -84.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elys Game Technology Corp. shares are logging -91.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $6.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512185 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) recorded performance in the market was -80.26%, having the revenues showcasing -63.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.53M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

The Analysts eye on Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Elys Game Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4677, with a change in the price was noted -1.78. In a similar fashion, Elys Game Technology Corp. posted a movement of -74.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 176,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELYS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Elys Game Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.60%, alongside a downfall of -84.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.31% during last recorded quarter.