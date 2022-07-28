Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) market price of $1.97 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX), which is $1.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.6599 after opening rate of $1.6514 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.40 before closing at $1.53.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Better Therapeutics Completes Pivotal Trial of BT-001 for Type 2 Diabetes and Announces Positive Secondary Endpoint Results Following the Earlier Announcement of Positive Primary Endpoint Results. Data demonstrates BT-001 was durable with A1c reductions continuing to improve after 180 days of treatment. You can read further details here

Better Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1300 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.9120 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) full year performance was -84.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Better Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -93.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $29.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 34858433 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) recorded performance in the market was -67.10%, having the revenues showcasing 51.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.06M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Better Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8585, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, Better Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -23.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,639,372 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTTX is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical breakdown of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Better Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Better Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.74%, alongside a downfall of -84.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.49% during last recorded quarter.