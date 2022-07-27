Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) was valued at $1.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.47 while reaching the peak value of $1.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.3873. The stock current value is $1.59.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. to Acquire 100% Equity Interest in Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (Nasdaq: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe, today announced that the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visionary Education Services and Management Inc. has entered into a definitive Capital Increase and Share Expansion Agreement on July 14, 2022, with Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (“Griggs China”) and its shareholders and a separate definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement on July 19, 2022 with shareholders of Griggs China, under which the Company will acquire a 100% equity interest in Griggs China. Griggs China is a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong offering United States K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy USA at four locations in China. This transaction aligns with the Company’s growth strategies of collaborating with other educational businesses and expanding course and degree offerings. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -94.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1334160 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) recorded performance in the market was -93.64%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.65M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

The Analysts eye on Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEDU is recording 4.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.67.

Technical rundown of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.64%. The shares increased approximately by 32.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.88% in the period of the last 30 days.