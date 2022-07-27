Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Nucor Corporation (NUE) was up 1.38%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nucor Corporation (NUE), which is $125.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $124.29 after opening rate of $121.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $120.64 before closing at $123.31.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, Nucor Reports Record Quarterly Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced record quarterly consolidated net earnings of $2.56 billion, or $9.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $2.10 billion, or $7.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $88.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 26.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -33.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.50 and $187.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 763691 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 8.02%, having the revenues showcasing -22.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.18B, as it employees total of 28800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 132.56, with a change in the price was noted -12.89. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of -9.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,937,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Nucor Corporation (NUE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nucor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.38%, alongside a boost of 26.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.23% during last recorded quarter.