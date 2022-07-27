Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

At the end of the latest market close, Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) was valued at $68.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $67.85 while reaching the peak value of $71.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $67.61. The stock current value is $71.39.Recently in News on July 20, 2022, Encore Capital Group to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECPG), an international specialty finance company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call and slide presentation the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time with Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Bruce Thomas, Vice President, Global Investor Relations, presenting and discussing the reported results. You can read further details here

Encore Capital Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.67 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $55.04 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) full year performance was 53.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are logging -1.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.86 and $72.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 690454 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) recorded performance in the market was 14.94%, having the revenues showcasing 22.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.70B, as it employees total of 6604 workers.

Specialists analysis on Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.97, with a change in the price was noted +5.21. In a similar fashion, Encore Capital Group Inc. posted a movement of +7.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 329,874 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ECPG is recording 2.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.35.

Trends and Technical analysis: Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

Raw Stochastic average of Encore Capital Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.31%, alongside a boost of 53.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.03% during last recorded quarter.