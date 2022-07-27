Onion Global Limited (OG): Ready for an explosive trading day

Onion Global Limited (OG) is priced at $0.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.55 and reached a high price of $0.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.56. The stock touched a low price of $0.35.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Onion Global Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price. Onion Global Limited (“Onion Global”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world’s fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that, it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated July 1, 2022, notifying the Company that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of Onion Global’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”). You can read further details here

Onion Global Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8242 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

Onion Global Limited (OG) full year performance was -88.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Onion Global Limited shares are logging -96.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $10.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1503687 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Onion Global Limited (OG) recorded performance in the market was -84.92%, having the revenues showcasing -76.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.53M, as it employees total of 855 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Onion Global Limited (OG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Onion Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1872, with a change in the price was noted -1.18. In a similar fashion, Onion Global Limited posted a movement of -75.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 30,447 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OG is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Onion Global Limited (OG)

Raw Stochastic average of Onion Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Onion Global Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.64%, alongside a downfall of -88.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -45.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -76.25% during last recorded quarter.