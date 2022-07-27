Locafy Limited (LCFY): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Locafy Limited (LCFY), which is $0.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.51 after opening rate of $0.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3973 before closing at $0.44.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, Locafy Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for the Financial Year Ended June 30, 2022. Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or “the Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 (“FY22”), and additional select unaudited performance metrics. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Locafy Limited shares are logging -88.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1291683 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Locafy Limited (LCFY) recorded performance in the market was -86.83%, having the revenues showcasing -62.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.50M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Analysts verdict on Locafy Limited (LCFY)

Locafy Limited (LCFY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Locafy Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Locafy Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.83%. The shares increased approximately by 7.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.07% during last recorded quarter.