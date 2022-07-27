Everbridge Inc. (EVBG): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG). It is currently valued at $25.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $27.51, after setting-off with the price of $27.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.00.Recently in News on July 25, 2022, Everbridge Appoints David Wagner Chief Executive Officer. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that David Wagner, formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Zix, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, and will become a member of the Board of Directors. Patrick Brickley, who has served as Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer, and Vernon Irvin, who has served as Co-CEO and Chief Revenue Officer, will continue in their roles as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. You can read further details here

Everbridge Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $68.23 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $24.68 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) full year performance was -81.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Everbridge Inc. shares are logging -84.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.68 and $167.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 701068 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) recorded performance in the market was -62.19%, having the revenues showcasing -46.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 1780 workers.

Specialists analysis on Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.21, with a change in the price was noted -12.52. In a similar fashion, Everbridge Inc. posted a movement of -32.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 954,095 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVBG is recording 2.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.63.

Trends and Technical analysis: Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Raw Stochastic average of Everbridge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.36%, alongside a downfall of -81.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.04% during last recorded quarter.