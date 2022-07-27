Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is priced at $0.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4683 and reached a high price of $0.4683, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.45. The stock touched a low price of $0.4028.Recently in News on July 5, 2022, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend. Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), for July, August and September 2022. You can read further details here

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2562 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) full year performance was -95.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares are logging -96.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $10.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508238 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) recorded performance in the market was -88.33%, having the revenues showcasing -29.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.17M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

The Analysts eye on Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5498, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. posted a movement of -51.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 804,362 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.99%, alongside a downfall of -95.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.36% during last recorded quarter.