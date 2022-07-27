Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX). It is currently valued at $1.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.53, after setting-off with the price of $1.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.1714 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.25.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) (“Bluejay” or the “Company”), a medical diagnostics company focused on developing cost-effective, rapid, near-patient tests for triage and monitoring of disease progression, today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -77.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $6.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1531319 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) recorded performance in the market was -44.92%, having the revenues showcasing 35.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.03M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1131, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of +39.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 739,711 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BJDX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.92%. The shares increased approximately by 19.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.39% during last recorded quarter.