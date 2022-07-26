United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 16.33M

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is priced at $1.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.24 and reached a high price of $2.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.33. The stock touched a low price of $1.94.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, United Maritime Announces Pricing of $26.0 Million Public Offering. United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA), an international shipping company specializing in worldwide seaborne transportation services, announced today the pricing of a public offering of 8,000,000 units at a price of $3.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $26.0 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Maritime Corporation shares are logging -78.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $8.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3014129 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Maritime Corporation (USEA) recorded performance in the market was -32.41%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.02M.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) in the eye of market guru’s

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEA is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of United Maritime Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.41%.