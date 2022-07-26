Unilever PLC (UL): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Unilever PLC (UL) was valued at $47.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $47.34 while reaching the peak value of $47.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.965. The stock current value is $48.46.Recently in News on July 20, 2022, Unilever Food Solutions U.S. Recalls Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix due to Undeclared Milk Allergen. Unilever Food Solutions in the United States is recalling approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix because the product contains milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. You can read further details here

Unilever PLC had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.35 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $42.54 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Unilever PLC (UL) full year performance was -17.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unilever PLC shares are logging -16.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.54 and $58.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1645584 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unilever PLC (UL) recorded performance in the market was -12.36%, having the revenues showcasing 3.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.96B, as it employees total of 148000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Unilever PLC (UL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Unilever PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.44, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, Unilever PLC posted a movement of -0.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,882,699 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UL is recording 1.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

Unilever PLC (UL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Unilever PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Unilever PLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.40%, alongside a downfall of -17.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.81% during last recorded quarter.