Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $42.38

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), which is $17.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.49 after opening rate of $18.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.01 before closing at $18.50.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, Pliant Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for PLN-74809 for the Treatment of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) announced today that PLN-74809, its oral, dual-selective αvß6 / αvß1 integrin inhibitor, has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the potential treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). PLN-74809, the Company’s lead drug candidate, is currently being tested as part of the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a clinical trial (NCT04480840). Pliant anticipates topline data from this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in patients with PSC, in the first half of 2023. You can read further details here

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.00 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) full year performance was -32.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -34.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 331.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $26.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1554635 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) recorded performance in the market was 26.74%, having the revenues showcasing 137.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 650.69M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.33, with a change in the price was noted +7.10. In a similar fashion, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +70.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,281,262 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLRX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.46%, alongside a downfall of -32.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 106.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 137.31% during last recorded quarter.