Perhaps this is the right time to buy: JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is priced at $2.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.68 and reached a high price of $2.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.73. The stock touched a low price of $2.32.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JCSE) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that is based in Singapore, today announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 3,020,000 ordinary shares (which includes 20,000 shares of the over-allotment) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $12.08 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. Additionally, in connection with the initial public offering, a selling shareholder sold 750,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $3.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. The offering closed on April 26, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares are logging -89.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.47 and $23.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1164504 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) recorded performance in the market was -87.26%, having the revenues showcasing -87.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JE Cleantech Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.26%. The shares increased approximately by -81.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -86.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -87.26% during last recorded quarter.