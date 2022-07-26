Nano Labs Ltd (NA): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nano Labs Ltd (NA), which is $10.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.00 after opening rate of $7.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.01 before closing at $6.79.Recently in News on July 20, 2022, Nano Labs Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Determination; Plans to Appeal. Nano Labs Ltd (the “Company” or “Nano Labs”), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, announced today that the Company received a staff determination letter (the “Letter”), on July 19, 2022, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the determination of the Nasdaq staff (the “Staff”) to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Global Market because of the Company’s failure to demonstrate compliance with the requirement that the gross offering proceeds be at least $25 million as outlined in Listing Rule 5210(k)(i). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nano Labs Ltd shares are logging -21.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.30 and $13.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4517231 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nano Labs Ltd (NA) recorded performance in the market was -12.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 566.70M, as it employees total of 122 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nano Labs Ltd (NA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nano Labs Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Nano Labs Ltd (NA): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nano Labs Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.37%.