The countdown is on: Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), which is $4.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.72 after opening rate of $5.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.80 before closing at $5.68.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, Olema Oncology Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for OP-1250 for the Treatment of ER+ / HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to OP-1250, the Company’s novel, oral complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD), for the treatment of ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. OP-1250 is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. You can read further details here

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.68 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) full year performance was -80.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -84.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $32.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 902719 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) recorded performance in the market was -48.08%, having the revenues showcasing 64.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.92M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +3.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 494,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLMA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.25%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.61%, alongside a downfall of -80.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.19% during last recorded quarter.