Take note of this Trade Activity: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which is $6.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.23 after opening rate of $6.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.63 before closing at $6.65.Recently in News on July 20, 2022, First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces At-The-Market Offering Equity Program. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) announces it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities (the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time until June 18, 2023, sell, through the Agents, such number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$100.0 million (the “Offering”). The Sales Agreement replaces the previous equity distribution agreement entered into between the Company and the Agents dated May 28, 2021, under which all sales have been completed. Sales of Common Shares will be made through “at-the-market distributions” as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 44-102-Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in the United States. The sales, if any, of Common Shares made under the Sales Agreement will be made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the NYSE at market prices, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Company and the Agents. No offers or sales of Common Shares will be made in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or other trading markets in Canada. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $6.31 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -48.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -55.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.47 and $14.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4254516 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -40.14%, having the revenues showcasing -45.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.75B.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.08, with a change in the price was noted -5.76. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -47.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,430,723 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.92%, alongside a downfall of -48.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.71% during last recorded quarter.