Market data suggests positive returns on LumiraDx Limited (LMDX)

At the end of the latest market close, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) was valued at $1.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.41 while reaching the peak value of $1.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.30. The stock current value is $1.40.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, LumiraDx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Concurrent Private Placement. LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 43,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $1.75 per share. All of the common shares are being offered by LumiraDx. The gross proceeds from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by LumiraDx, are expected to be approximately $75.3 million. The offering is expected to close on July 25, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, LumiraDx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,450,000 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Participants in the offering include certain of LumiraDx’s existing shareholders, including Ron Zwanziger, LumiraDx’s Chairman and Chief Executive, William Umphrey, Morningside Ventures, Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management and Senvest Mgmt LLC. You can read further details here

LumiraDx Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) full year performance was -85.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LumiraDx Limited shares are logging -87.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $11.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4048020 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) recorded performance in the market was -84.29%, having the revenues showcasing -70.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 321.34M, as it employees total of 1513 workers.

The Analysts eye on LumiraDx Limited (LMDX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the LumiraDx Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.4786, with a change in the price was noted -5.92. In a similar fashion, LumiraDx Limited posted a movement of -80.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 253,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMDX is recording 3.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.03.

Technical rundown of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX)

Raw Stochastic average of LumiraDx Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.88%.

Considering, the past performance of LumiraDx Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.25%, alongside a downfall of -85.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -40.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -54.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.83% during last recorded quarter.