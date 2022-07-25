Do Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) beta value of 4.88 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD), which is $2.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.65 after opening rate of $2.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.02 before closing at $2.25.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Applied Blockchain Secures 200-Megawatt Five-Year Hosting Contract with Marathon Digital Holdings. Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Blockchain” or the “Company”) has entered into a five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA) (“Marathon”) for 200-Megawatts (“MW”) of Bitcoin mining capacity. The Company will provide comprehensive hosting services for Marathon’s Bitcoin miners at Applied Blockchain’s owned and operated co-hosting datacenters. You can read further details here

Applied Blockchain Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.12 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.85 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) full year performance was -70.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Blockchain Inc. shares are logging -93.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $34.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18953204 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) recorded performance in the market was -91.53%, having the revenues showcasing -48.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.29M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Specialists analysis on Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied Blockchain Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.12, with a change in the price was noted -9.15. In a similar fashion, Applied Blockchain Inc. posted a movement of -81.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,012,228 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Blockchain Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.53%, alongside a downfall of -70.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 104.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 77.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.18% during last recorded quarter.