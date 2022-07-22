ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Quarterly Performance is 40.54%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH). It is currently valued at $10.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.76, after setting-off with the price of $13.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.72.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, ProPhase Labs Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified diagnostics and genomics company, today announced that it has granted an inducement stock option to purchase up to 250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to Dennis Grishin, who recently joined the Company as Chief Scientific Officer of ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc. This award was made in accordance with the employment inducement award exemption provided by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) and was therefore not awarded under the Company’s stockholder approved equity plan. The option award will vest as follows, contingent upon continued service: 50% is immediately vested, and the balance will vest in equal annual installments over the next two years. The options have an exercise price of $13.00 per share and will be exercisable for a period of 7 years. You can read further details here

ProPhase Labs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.25 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value was $6.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/22.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) full year performance was 63.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProPhase Labs Inc. shares are logging -32.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.38 and $15.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 790517 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) recorded performance in the market was 56.48%, having the revenues showcasing 40.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 157.22M, as it employees total of 129 workers.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the ProPhase Labs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.98, with a change in the price was noted +3.73. In a similar fashion, ProPhase Labs Inc. posted a movement of +56.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 98,469 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRPH is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ProPhase Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ProPhase Labs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.89%, alongside a boost of 63.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.54% during last recorded quarter.