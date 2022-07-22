CareMax Inc. (CMAX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 609.77K

For the readers interested in the stock health of CareMax Inc. (CMAX). It is currently valued at $6.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.83, after setting-off with the price of $5.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.725 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.78.Recently in News on July 20, 2022, CareMax, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 before the opening of the financial markets on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and host a conference call at 8:30 am Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results. You can read further details here

CareMax Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.23 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $3.45 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) full year performance was -40.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CareMax Inc. shares are logging -43.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.45 and $11.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 499959 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CareMax Inc. (CMAX) recorded performance in the market was -15.62%, having the revenues showcasing -17.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 519.70M, as it employees total of 1270 workers.

The Analysts eye on CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CareMax Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.08, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, CareMax Inc. posted a movement of +1.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 545,538 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMAX is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical rundown of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

Raw Stochastic average of CareMax Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.68%.

Considering, the past performance of CareMax Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.95%, alongside a downfall of -40.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.03% during last recorded quarter.