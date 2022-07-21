SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) was valued at $3.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.69 while reaching the peak value of $4.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.68. The stock current value is $4.25.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, SoundHound Delivers In-Car Voice Experiences to the Most Popular Stellantis Vehicle Brands in Europe. SoundHound’s Voice AI is currently powering enhanced in-car experiences with Edge+Cloud technology in multiple models already in market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -76.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 486941 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was -43.33%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 764.87M, as it employees total of 392 workers.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOUN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SoundHound AI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.33%. The shares increased approximately by 26.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.25% in the period of the last 30 days.