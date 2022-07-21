SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM), which is $22.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.62 after opening rate of $22.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.26 before closing at $23.31.Recently in News on February 6, 2022, SKT and Joby Join Forces to Bring Air Taxi Service to South Korea. SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, “SKT”), South Korea’s leading telecommunications company, and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY, “Joby”), a California-based company developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically (eVTOL), today announced they will work together to introduce emissions-free aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across South Korea. You can read further details here

SK Telecom Co.Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.10 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $21.61 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) full year performance was -27.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SK Telecom Co.Ltd shares are logging -28.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.61 and $31.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 580065 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) recorded performance in the market was -15.67%, having the revenues showcasing -17.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.06B, as it employees total of 34847 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.06, with a change in the price was noted -2.29. In a similar fashion, SK Telecom Co.Ltd posted a movement of -9.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 407,002 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKM is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical breakdown of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

Raw Stochastic average of SK Telecom Co.Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SK Telecom Co.Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.47%, alongside a downfall of -27.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.07% during last recorded quarter.