Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), which is $25.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.75 after opening rate of $25.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.81 before closing at $25.67.Recently in News on July 7, 2022, Star Bulk Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 Results, Conference Call and Webcast. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that it will release its results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes in New York on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Star Bulk’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). You can read further details here

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.99 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $18.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) full year performance was 47.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are logging -24.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.49 and $33.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 720606 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) recorded performance in the market was 13.23%, having the revenues showcasing -19.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.48B, as it employees total of 181 workers.

The Analysts eye on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.21, with a change in the price was noted -6.10. In a similar fashion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted a movement of -19.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,675,415 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBLK is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Raw Stochastic average of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.97%, alongside a boost of 47.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.30% during last recorded quarter.