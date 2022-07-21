Here is why C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) recent weekly performance of 15.00% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), which is $11.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.67 after opening rate of $10.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.00 before closing at $9.89.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, C4 Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating CFT8634, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC™ Degrader for the Treatment of Synovial Sarcoma and SMARCB1-null Tumors. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader targeting BRD9 for the treatment of SMARCB1-perturbed cancers, including synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null tumors. You can read further details here

C4 Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.76 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.84 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) full year performance was -71.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -77.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.84 and $51.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 792779 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) recorded performance in the market was -65.00%, having the revenues showcasing 19.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 532.96M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

Specialists analysis on C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the C4 Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.53, with a change in the price was noted -11.51. In a similar fashion, C4 Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -50.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 916,820 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCCC is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Raw Stochastic average of C4 Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.82%, alongside a downfall of -71.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 109.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.51% during last recorded quarter.