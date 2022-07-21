D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) was valued at $0.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.79 while reaching the peak value of $0.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7851. The stock current value is $0.87.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, Hepsiburada Provides Update on Recent Regulatory Changes in Turkey. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as “Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), updates the market on recent regulatory changes in Turkey. You can read further details here

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8100 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5918 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) full year performance was -93.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are logging -94.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $14.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 657610 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was -54.56%, having the revenues showcasing -60.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 282.93M.

The Analysts eye on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4723, with a change in the price was noted -1.06. In a similar fashion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. posted a movement of -55.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 722,223 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.01%.

Considering, the past performance of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.03%, alongside a downfall of -93.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.55% during last recorded quarter.