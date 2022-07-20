Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), which is $0.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.30 after opening rate of $0.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2273 before closing at $0.25.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, The ATV of Secoo’s 618 sales campaign increases by 70% than that of last year, top-level users entering into luxury investment. As the epidemic starts to slow down in China, Beijing and Shanghai, the major cities for luxury goods, begin to open up. Li Rixue, the founder and the CEO of Secoo, points out that during this year’s 618 sales campaign, the ATV increases by 70% than that of last year. According to the statistics, individual users buy more intensively in this year’s 618 sales campaign. Rare bags and watches are popular with consumers, some starting to invest in luxury goods. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6900 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.2012 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was -87.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -87.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $2.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1192592 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was -41.02%, having the revenues showcasing -13.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.41M, as it employees total of 509 workers.

Analysts verdict on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Secoo Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3084, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of -14.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 355,384 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Secoo Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.36%, alongside a downfall of -87.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.40% during last recorded quarter.