Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 63.58%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), which is $19.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.88 after opening rate of $20.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.12 before closing at $19.66.Recently in News on July 15, 2022, Pliant Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 12,432,432 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,621,621 additional shares, at a price to the public of $18.50 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $230.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Pliant. All shares of common stock were offered by Pliant. You can read further details here

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.00 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) full year performance was -23.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -28.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 384.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $27.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1167196 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) recorded performance in the market was 42.37%, having the revenues showcasing 175.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 704.41M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.95, with a change in the price was noted +10.40. In a similar fashion, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +117.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,255,915 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLRX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.58%, alongside a downfall of -23.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 182.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 175.36% during last recorded quarter.