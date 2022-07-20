Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA), which is $0.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8399 after opening rate of $0.8368 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7731 before closing at $0.80.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, Doma to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 9th. Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to present Doma’s financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 5:00 pm ET that same evening. You can read further details here

Doma Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.4000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.7731 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) full year performance was -92.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Doma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -92.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 806691 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) recorded performance in the market was -84.45%, having the revenues showcasing -55.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 269.04M, as it employees total of 2049 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Doma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7889, with a change in the price was noted -1.53. In a similar fashion, Doma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -65.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,655,065 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOMA is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical breakdown of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Raw Stochastic average of Doma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Doma Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.96%, alongside a downfall of -92.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.86% during last recorded quarter.