Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) market price of $0.99 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU). It is currently valued at $0.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.7889, after setting-off with the price of $0.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.79.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Bright Scholar to Hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on August 22, 2022. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (“Bright Scholar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it would hold its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders at No.1, Country Garden Road, Beijiao Town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong 528300, The People’s Republic of China on August 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The proposal to be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the annual general meeting is the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. The Board has fixed July 25, 2022 as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company’s ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. You can read further details here

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2200 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5111 for the same time period, recorded on 04/12/22.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) full year performance was -81.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -76.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $4.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1808985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) recorded performance in the market was -32.32%, having the revenues showcasing 28.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.01M, as it employees total of 3025 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7358, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of -2.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 139,659 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEDU is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.78%, alongside a downfall of -81.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.73% during last recorded quarter.