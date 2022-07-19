Uxin Limited (UXIN): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Uxin Limited (UXIN) is priced at $0.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.816 and reached a high price of $0.8601, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.75. The stock touched a low price of $0.7371.Recently in News on July 19, 2022, Uxin Announces Reconstructing of 58.com Note and Other Transactions. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China, today announced that it has issued 183,495,146 Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (equivalent to 61,165,048 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)) to 58.com Holdings Inc. (“58.com”) in exchange for the full release of the Company’s obligations under the convertible promissory note issued to 58.com on June 10, 2019 (such note, as amended, the “58.com Note”). These shares were issued at a price equivalent to US$1.03 per ADS. The 58.com Note was extinguished upon such issuance of shares. In connection with the foregoing transaction, the Company and 58.com have mutually released the other party from claims arising out of certain obligations under certain historical transactions. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.3628 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -77.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -79.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2565532 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -52.72%, having the revenues showcasing -14.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 274.09M, as it employees total of 693 workers.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7388, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -17.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,523,337 in trading volumes.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.76%, alongside a downfall of -77.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.34% during last recorded quarter.