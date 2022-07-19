Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is priced at $0.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6645 and reached a high price of $0.7443, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.65. The stock touched a low price of $0.6501.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, UNITY Biotechnology to Present Clinical Data at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 40th Annual Scientific Meeting. UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that 24-week clinical data results from the Phase 1 study of its lead senolytic candidate, UBX1325, in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration will be presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 40th Annual Scientific Meeting 2022, being held July 13-16, 2022. Details of the presentations are as follows:. You can read further details here

Unity Biotechnology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9110 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) full year performance was -81.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are logging -82.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $4.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 545811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) recorded performance in the market was -50.99%, having the revenues showcasing -30.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.43M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8496, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted a movement of -20.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 491,331 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBX is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Unity Biotechnology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Unity Biotechnology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.26%, alongside a downfall of -81.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.53% during last recorded quarter.