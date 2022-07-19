Here is why BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.57%

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is priced at $0.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.69 and reached a high price of $0.7248, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.64. The stock touched a low price of $0.676.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, BIT Mining Announces Sale of Shares of Loto Interactive Limited. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that the Company entered into a share sale and purchase agreement (the “Sale and Purchase Agreement”) with an unaffiliated third party (the “Buyer”), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell, and the Buyer agreed to purchase approximately 51% of the total issued share capital of Loto Interactive Limited (“Loto Interactive”), representing 279,673,200 shares of Loto Interactive at the price of HK$0.28 per share (the “Sale Price”) for the total consideration of HK$78,308,496 (the “Transaction”). After the Transaction, the Company’s share ownership in Loto Interactive will decrease to 8.79%. You can read further details here

BIT Mining Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) full year performance was -84.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIT Mining Limited shares are logging -95.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $14.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1532089 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) recorded performance in the market was -88.75%, having the revenues showcasing -71.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.98M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

Specialists analysis on BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIT Mining Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9446, with a change in the price was noted -2.02. In a similar fashion, BIT Mining Limited posted a movement of -74.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 789,413 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTCM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Raw Stochastic average of BIT Mining Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.83%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.67%, alongside a downfall of -84.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.81% during last recorded quarter.