Do ConocoPhillips (COP) beta value of 1.42 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of ConocoPhillips (COP). It is currently valued at $86.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $86.39, after setting-off with the price of $84.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $84.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $85.07.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, Pioneer, Devon and ConocoPhillips Join OGMP 2.0, Commit to Leading Methane Performance and Increased Transparency in Emissions Reporting. Three leading U.S. oil and natural gas producing companies, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), jointly announced today that they have joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 Initiative. The initiative’s mission is to improve the industry’s transparency in methane emissions reporting and encourage progress in reducing those emissions. The companies’ membership in OGMP 2.0 demonstrates their commitments to reducing methane emissions and meeting U.S. and global energy demand with reliable and responsibly sourced production. You can read further details here

ConocoPhillips had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $124.08 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $72.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ConocoPhillips (COP) full year performance was 55.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ConocoPhillips shares are logging -29.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.72 and $123.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1892181 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ConocoPhillips (COP) recorded performance in the market was 19.13%, having the revenues showcasing -15.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.33B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

The Analysts eye on ConocoPhillips (COP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 99.80, with a change in the price was noted -1.90. In a similar fashion, ConocoPhillips posted a movement of -2.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,599,343 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COP is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical rundown of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.84%.

Considering, the past performance of ConocoPhillips, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.83%, alongside a boost of 55.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.43% during last recorded quarter.