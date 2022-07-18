Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN). It is currently valued at $0.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.20, after setting-off with the price of $0.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.23.Recently in News on July 15, 2022, Synthetic Biologics Announces Reverse Stock Split. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced today a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of one (1) share of common stock for every ten (10) shares of common stock, effective as of 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Time) on July 25, 2022 (the â€œEffective Dateâ€). The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on July 25, 2022. The reverse stock split was authorized by the Company’s Board of Directors on July 11, 2022. Pursuant to the laws of the State of Nevada, the Company’s state of incorporation, the Company’s Board of Directors has the authority to effect a reverse stock split without shareholder approval if the number of authorized shares of common stock and the number of outstanding shares of common stock are proportionally reduced. The Company will file a certificate of change to its articles of incorporation, as amended, with the Secretary of State of Nevada to effect the reverse stock split. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the stock ticker â€œSYNâ€ but will trade under the new CUSIP number 87164U409. You can read further details here

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4394 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.1522 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was -67.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -71.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $0.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8952638 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was -40.12%, having the revenues showcasing -38.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.52M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2444, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of -35.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,117,755 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Synthetic Biologics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.45%, alongside a downfall of -67.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -31.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by -18.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.95% during last recorded quarter.