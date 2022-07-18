Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of United Maritime Corporation (USEA), which is $6.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.3899 after opening rate of $4.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.30 before closing at $2.20.Recently in News on July 11, 2022, United Maritime Announces Accretive Acquisition of a Fleet of Four Aframax Petroleum Tankers. United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) announced today that it has entered into agreements with unaffiliated third parties to purchase a fleet of four tanker vessels, consisting of two Aframax oil tankers and two LR2 product tankers, with prompt deliveries. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Maritime Corporation shares are logging -32.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 658.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $8.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 104121304 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Maritime Corporation (USEA) recorded performance in the market was 109.31%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.28M.

Specialists analysis on United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEA is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Trends and Technical analysis: United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 109.31%. The shares -19.07% in the 7-day charts and went N/A by N/A in the period of the last 30 days.