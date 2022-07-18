Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). It is currently valued at $0.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1333, after setting-off with the price of $0.126. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.126 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.13.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, Color Star’s Partner Team Villarreal CF Organizes Youth Training Camps in the United States. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that their partner team from La Liga, Villarreal CF, recently held a youth soccer training camp in New York, United States. The team’s manager, Unai Emery, represented the team in person to coach and be interviewed by the media. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8981 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.1086 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was -86.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -89.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2533752 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -74.13%, having the revenues showcasing -25.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.33M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1666, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -43.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,616,019 in trading volumes.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.12%, alongside a downfall of -86.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.76% during last recorded quarter.