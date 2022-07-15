Perhaps this is the right time to buy: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), which is $0.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1464 after opening rate of $0.145 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1389 before closing at $0.14.Recently in News on July 11, 2022, T2 Biosystems Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the T2Lyme Panel. Molecular Diagnostic Test for Early Detection of Lyme Disease. You can read further details here

T2 Biosystems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5850 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.1330 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/22.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) full year performance was -86.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are logging -88.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $1.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6657306 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) recorded performance in the market was -72.80%, having the revenues showcasing -71.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.66M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

The Analysts eye on T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the T2 Biosystems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3179, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted a movement of -70.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,756,780 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.62%.

Considering, the past performance of T2 Biosystems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.11%, alongside a downfall of -86.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.05% during last recorded quarter.