Investors have a limited window left to buy Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is priced at $0.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3301 and reached a high price of $0.3487, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.34. The stock touched a low price of $0.185.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, NYMOX Receives Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) reports that on July 7, 2022 the Company received a deficiency letter from NASDAQ stating that the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Nasdaq letter states that the Company will be afforded 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. In order to regain compliance, the Company must have a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. If at any time during this 180-day period the Company’s closing bid price meets or exceeds $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. If the Company has not regained compliance by the expiration of the initial 180 calendar days, Nasdaq will then provide written notification to the Company that its ordinary shares are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal Nasdaq’s delisting determination to a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel. You can read further details here

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1000 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.1850 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) full year performance was -84.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are logging -90.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and -34.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $2.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1224217 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) recorded performance in the market was -83.38%, having the revenues showcasing -83.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.28M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0592, with a change in the price was noted -1.20. In a similar fashion, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation posted a movement of -84.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 284,462 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.79%, alongside a downfall of -84.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -46.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -56.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.76% during last recorded quarter.