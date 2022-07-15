Here is why Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.99%

At the end of the latest market close, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) was valued at $82.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $83.22 while reaching the peak value of $87.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $82.7387. The stock current value is $86.43.Recently in News on July 7, 2022, Silicon Motion To Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 27. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announces that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on July 27, 2022. The company will not be conducting its customary earnings conference call due to restrictions associated with the pending merger with MaxLinear, and thus will not be providing updates regarding the transaction or additional financial details or guidance beyond what will be made available in the earnings press release. Any further material information relevant to the transaction will be provided in subsequent press releases or public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.65 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $64.41 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) full year performance was 37.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares are logging -12.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.86 and $98.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 510242 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) recorded performance in the market was -9.05%, having the revenues showcasing 16.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.96B, as it employees total of 1434 workers.

The Analysts eye on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.11, with a change in the price was noted +9.32. In a similar fashion, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation posted a movement of +12.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 702,939 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SIMO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.17%, alongside a boost of 37.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.40% during last recorded quarter.