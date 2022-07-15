agilon health inc. (AGL): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of agilon health inc. (AGL), which is $25.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.19 after opening rate of $26.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.12 before closing at $25.81.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, agilon health Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results. You can read further details here

agilon health inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.77 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $14.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

agilon health inc. (AGL) full year performance was -25.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, agilon health inc. shares are logging -33.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.36 and $39.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1892841 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the agilon health inc. (AGL) recorded performance in the market was -3.74%, having the revenues showcasing 11.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.27B, as it employees total of 648 workers.

The Analysts eye on agilon health inc. (AGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the agilon health inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.07, with a change in the price was noted +5.82. In a similar fashion, agilon health inc. posted a movement of +28.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,959,681 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGL is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Raw Stochastic average of agilon health inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.77%.

Considering, the past performance of agilon health inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.17%, alongside a downfall of -25.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.55% during last recorded quarter.