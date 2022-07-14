Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG). It is currently valued at $0.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.57, after setting-off with the price of $0.496. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4751 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.57.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Sentage Holdings Inc. Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq. Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 18, 2022, indicating the Company is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) since the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Filing”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Sentage Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8000 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.4502 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) full year performance was -98.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sentage Holdings Inc. shares are logging -98.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $42.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6938274 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) recorded performance in the market was -53.66%, having the revenues showcasing -34.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.98M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sentage Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7740, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Sentage Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -8.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 417,538 in trading volumes.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sentage Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sentage Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.37%, alongside a downfall of -98.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.48% during last recorded quarter.