OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is priced at $3.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.04 and reached a high price of $3.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.10. The stock touched a low price of $2.99.Recently in News on June 8, 2022, OraSure Technologies Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today that on June 4, 2022, OraSure’s Board of Directors granted Carrie Eglinton Manner, the Company’s newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, an inducement award. The award comprised of (i) a restricted stock award for 814,830 shares of the Company’s common stock, which will vest in full on June 4, 2024, (ii) a restricted stock award for 325,932 shares of the Company’s common stock, which will vest in three equal annual installments, beginning on June 4, 2023, and on each anniversary thereafter over the next two years, and (iii) a performance restricted stock unit award for a target amount of 325,932 shares of the Company’s common stock, which will vest in three equal annual installments, beginning on June 4, 2023, and on each anniversary thereafter over the next two years, subject to the achievement of the performance conditions set forth in the applicable award agreement, and in each case, subject to Ms. Manner’s continued employment through each of the relevant vesting dates. You can read further details here

OraSure Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.42 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $2.62 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) full year performance was -70.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OraSure Technologies Inc. shares are logging -77.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.62 and $13.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2250899 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) recorded performance in the market was -65.48%, having the revenues showcasing -56.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 205.83M, as it employees total of 785 workers.

Market experts do have their say about OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.50, with a change in the price was noted -5.57. In a similar fashion, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -64.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,021,121 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSUR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Raw Stochastic average of OraSure Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OraSure Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.87%, alongside a downfall of -70.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.08% during last recorded quarter.