MMTec Inc. (MTC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 274.41K

At the end of the latest market close, MMTec Inc. (MTC) was valued at $0.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.35 while reaching the peak value of $2.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.925. The stock current value is $0.20.Recently in News on July 7, 2022, MMTEC, Inc. Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split. MMTEC, Inc. (“MMTEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTC) reported that it expects to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on its common stock. The effective date is scheduled to be Wednesday, July 13, 2022, subject to the Company’s satisfaction of Nasdaq Operations notice requirements, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the common stock will continue on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “MTC”. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split will be G6181K114. In the event that the effective date is delayed the Company will update the effective date via a subsequent press release. You can read further details here

MMTec Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7997 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.1750 for the same time period, recorded on 07/07/22.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) full year performance was -88.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MMTec Inc. shares are logging -89.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $1.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1387314 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MMTec Inc. (MTC) recorded performance in the market was -69.72%, having the revenues showcasing -67.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.00M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on MMTec Inc. (MTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MMTec Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4796, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, MMTec Inc. posted a movement of -66.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 244,263 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MMTec Inc. (MTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MMTec Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MMTec Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.24%, alongside a downfall of -88.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -61.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.00% during last recorded quarter.